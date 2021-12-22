Jerome “Joe” Hanson, 72, of Blair, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and announced by Edison Funeral Home. To read his obituary in its entirety and for future updates, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
