Hanson, Patricia A. (McCloskey)

Patricia A. (McCloskey) Hanson, 75, of Winona, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Winona Health.
She was born on March 15, 1947, in Austin, Minn., to Thomas and Catherine (Crilly) McCloskey. Pat was employed with TRW in Winona for 30 years, and then with DCM Tech in their purchasing department until her retirement. She was a member of St. John Nepomucene Church in Winona.
Pat will be remembered for her love of family and friends, gatherings, music, reading, and gardening. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Pat is lovingly survived by her children, Andrew (Lisa) Hanson, of Winona, Lisa (Joel) Dudgeon, of Wabasso; Nancy Hanson, of Winona, and Dean Hanson, of Winona; grandchildren, Joshua (Emily) Hanson, Bradley (Ashley) Hanson, Trevor (Stephanie) Hanson, Mariah (Matt) Zeug, and Brendan Dudgeon; great-grandsons, Cohen and Boyer Zeug; sister, Carol Hoehn; and brother, Tom McCloskey; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas (Gene) and Catherine (Cassie) McCloskey; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Bob Johnson; brother-in-law, Joe Hoehn; and a sister-in-law, Linda McCloskey.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. John Nepomucene Church, 558 East Broadway in Winona. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Pat will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pat’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for the excellent care that she received, Winona Area Ambulance Service, and the ER staff at Winona Health.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Pat’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
