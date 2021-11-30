Delores Jean Harris-Cieminski, daughter of Gilbert “Bud” and Ruth Harris was born August 22, 1955, in La Crosse, Wis.
She married William Cieminski, who preceded her in death. He was truly the love of her life. We take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with him. Delores was raised in Trempealeau and graduated from G-E-T. She died on Thanksgiving, November 25, 2021.
She is survived by her sisters, Beverly Harris and Doris (Ken) Schindler; and brother, Ken (Roxanne); two nieces; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and an infant brother, Charles.
Services will be Friday, December 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. with visitation a half and hour prior, at Trempealeau United Methodist Church.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
