Harris, Karen Louise

Karen Louise Harris, 78, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully and went home to her Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022, after a battle with cancer.
Karen was born on October 31, 1943, in Arcadia to Allen and Anthelma (Katzbahn) Dorn. She is a 1961 graduate of Arcadia High School. Karen married in 1962 and took great pride and joy in raising her five children. As her children grew older, she worked side-by-side with her mother as cooks at Club 93 and the Arcadia Country Club. She also worked at local grocery stores until her retirement. She enjoyed reading, sewing, attending a bingo session, and being outside whether to attend to her flowers, to hang out a load of laundry, to take a relaxing walk, or to shovel a fresh dusting of light snow. She loved being involved in raising all her grandchildren and a challenging game of Scrabble.
Karen is survived by her children, Wanda (Donald) Schultz, Vince (Christine) Wozney, Neal Wozney, Kevin Wozney, and Vanessa (Philip) Waldera; grandchildren, Tracy (Cory) Johnson, Jared (Stephanie) Thompson, Colin Thompson, Ryan Wozney, Andie Wozney, and Rani and Tili Waldera; great-grandchildren, Lottie Johnson and Addison Thompson; brother, Gary Dorn; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ronald Wozney and Sydney Harris; brothers, Albert and Duane; and her angel granddaughter, Samantha.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia with a message from Pastor Rob Buhl at 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
