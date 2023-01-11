Hazelton, Mary Lou

Mary Lou Hazelton passed away on January 6, 2023, after an extended illness. She was 80. She lived a remarkable life. Mary Louise Kulas was born on January 24, 1942, in Winona to Charles and Eleanor Kulas. She attended Cotter High School and graduated in 1960. In 1963, she married the love of her life, Roy Hazelton. They shared 60 years of love, devotion, and adventure.
Mary Lou lived an active life. She excelled in tennis, golf, and bowling. She and Roy traveled to many destinations in the U.S. and abroad. They were drawn to water, including the ocean off the Florida coast and the Mississippi River flowing by their home.
Mary Lou could make anything grow, whether it be a simple houseplant or the bountiful flower beds surrounding their lovely home. She was a master gardener and tended her plants the same way she tended her family, with love, patience, and encouragement. She was an artist. With precision and heart, she created holiday crafts that are still treasured by many family members and friends.
Mary Lou loved a cold Coke and most any type of chocolate. She had a kind and contagious laugh. She loved dogs and the feeling was mutual. One of her beloved canines occupied her lap in most every family picture.
Mary Lou and Roy enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels together. They enjoyed boat rides and time on their deck, watching the ample wildlife along the river. Mary Lou met countless friends selling Avon for over three decades. She loved playing cards.
There was nothing that brought her more joy than her family. Time with her children and grandchildren at sporting events, traveling, playing on the river, or sitting around her dinner table was always the best time.
We will miss her dearly but celebrate a generous woman and a life well-lived.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Charles; and sister, Sharon. She is survived by her husband, Roy Hazelton; son, Chris (Jennifer) Hazelton; daughter, Holly (Dan) Lecheler; grandchildren, Tegan and Drew Lecheler and Jessica (Darin), Paige (Roman), and Morgan Hazelton; and great-granddaughter, Maeve.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Winona Volunteer Services or Winona Health Hospice.
A visitation and memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, 1476 West Broadway Street, in Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
