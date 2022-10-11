Head, Martin “Marty” L.

Martin “Marty” L. Head, 66, of Winona, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
He was born on June 7, 1956, in Independence, Mo., to Willard and Emmalee (Wolford) Head, and married Janell M. Braun. Marty honorably served his country with the United States Marine Corps.
Marty was employed for many years as a safety manager and civil engineer with Walsh Construction of Chicago and traveled extensively throughout the United States for his job.
He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors where he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he was proud of training his beagles for rabbit hunting. Marty and Janell enjoyed traveling and showing his classic truck at various car shows throughout the country.
Marty is survived by his wife, Janell, two sisters, and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother.
Honoring his wishes, funeral services will be held privately for his family.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Marty’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.