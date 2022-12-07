David W. Heinlen, 59 of Winona, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022.
“I know for certain we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing our lives have been enriched by having shared their love.” – Leo Buscaglia
David, thank you for sharing your love, you will always be with us. He is survived by his wife, Margie Heinlen; children, Sara (Troy) May, Hana (Fred) Hahneman, Ryan (Erin) Heinlen; grandchildren, Thea May, Faith May and Maximus May. David’s sister and brothers are Patti (Jeff) Britt, Peter (Kathleen) Heinlen and Shawn Heinlen. He will also be missed by his niece, Marekka (Patrick) Swanson; nephew, Dan Britt; great-niece, Nora Swanson; great-nephew, Levi Swanson; and everyone on Margie’s side of the family, as well as many close friends. David will also be dearly missed by one very spoiled dog child, Olie.
Per David’s wishes there will be no services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Cards may be mailed to: Hoff Celebration of Life Center, c/o David Heinlen Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987.
“Death is like getting in one car, then moving to another car.” – John Lennon
