It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our wonderful, one-of-a-kind mother, Patricia W. Heise. Mom passed away on January 18, 2022, of natural causes.
Mom was born in Minneapolis, Minn., to Lucille and Gordon Weishom on June 1, 1929. The family later moved to Winona where mom lived the remainder of her long life. She met and later married Dr. Philip Heise (1912-2003) in March 1951. Their marriage resulted in three children, Lucretia (John) Hobbs, Kimberly Heise and Philip G. Heise. ‘Pozi’ will be sorely missed by her four adoring grandchildren, Max Hobbs, Sabrina Heise, Kate and Russell Heise.
Our mother (and father) lived life to the fullest. Whether it was throwing a swanky party at “Kimberlu,” yachting on the Mississippi, or traveling to exotic locations, mom and dad enjoyed living and, in turn, everyone enjoyed their company.
Mom had a very strong work ethic. She partnered with her father in The Gordon Agency Real Estate, earning Realtor of the Year in 1970. She also had a successful career as a real estate appraiser. Mom’s best role, however, was being the greatest mother ever. All of us were terrified of her. That said, mom (and dad) attended every horse show, fox hunt, ski meet or any other activity in which we were participants, usually with a pitcher of martinis and a picnic basket full of food. She encouraged us at every turn. She was at her very best when one of us encountered a catastrophe. Levelheaded and determined, she always found the formula for “crisis dissolution.”
Mom is now reunited with her parents, husband, sister and friends. She is probably planning a cocktail party or playing bridge.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date. As Mom often said, “See ya’ later, alligator!”
