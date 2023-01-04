Helstad, Ronald O.

Ronald O. Helstad, 91, of La Crescent, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Ron had worked for over 50 years as a CPA for Engelson and Associates in La Crosse, Wis. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wis. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m., until the time of the services. Burial with military honors will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church or an organization of choice. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Latest News
- Laureate Writers Series presents Sutphen, Cannon
- Viking View: Seeds of doubt
- Packer Perspective: In their hands
- Norwegian dance troupe to hop into Winona
- Arcadia nixes new school, eyes operating funds
- Will Winona consider existing station?
- WSU budgeteers watch St. Paul
- How WAPS used COVID funds; what’s next
Most Popular
Articles
- Police blotter
- WinCraft plans major expansion with city’s help
- Police arrest two in drug raid
- None hurt in fire that leads to drug arrest
- Winhawks battle back to beat K-M, 70-64
- Police blotter
- Will Winona consider existing station?
- Lewiston grad fundraising to help refugees
- Winona Masonic Lodge installs new leadership for 2023
- W-K principal returns to roots
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.