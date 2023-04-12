Hemmelman, Tucker James

Tucker James Hemmelman, 22, of Winona, passed away accidentally on April 6, 2023. Tucker was living his dream as a machinist at International Tool, Inc. If you needed any metalworking done, his creative mind and hands went into high gear to complete the task with accuracy and precision. Even after the project was finished, his mind never stopped trying to reengineer the project. From the age of 16, Tucker was a member of the Wilson Volunteer Fire and Rescue side by side with his dad. He loved and respected everything outside — trapshooting, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and especially farming. Tucker, alongside his Bumpa and uncle, spent many hours together redesigning and manufacturing many parts to make his 1949 John Deere “G” tractor lighter for pulling competitions. Because of this, he created a startup company, THPerformance. Together, the three of them have a passion for tractors and farming.
Tucker is survived by his parents, Tye and Katie; brother, Conner; grandparents, David (Joan) Hemmelman, Sherry Holzer (Randy), and Everett and Kathy Eide; aunts and uncles, Dodie (Jarred) Daffinson, Amy (Jeremy) Schossow, and Justin (Lisa) Eide; cousins, Mat Sadowski, Spencer, Alexis, and Dylan Schossow, and Caroline and William Eide. He was preceded in death by his very special great-grandparents.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
