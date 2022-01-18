Henderson, Virginia P. “Gina”

Virginia P. “Gina” Henderson, 93, of Fountain City, passed away from a broken heart and joined her beloved soul mate, Orvin, in heaven on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City.
She was born on May 25, 1928, in Arcadia to Raymond and Pauline (Gavlick) Gibbons. Gina married the love of her life, Orvin M. Henderson, on July 6, 1957, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona, and she enjoyed Orvin’s love and doting for over 64 years, until his passing on August 20, 2021.
Gina was employed with Stotts Glove Factory, and later in the kitchen of the Hillside Fish House. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and of the Dodge Sportsman Club.
Gina will be remembered for her enjoyment of her flowers, digging in her garden, and for her delicious homemade bread and cookies. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and she was a dedicated homemaker, wife and mom, who cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gina’s family knew that her kitchen table was one of the warmest and safest places they could be, and her guests never went away hungry or thirsty. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her the most.
Gina is lovingly survived by her daughter, Cindy (Jesse Cyrus) Cieminski; grandchildren, Dylan (Tess) Cieminski, and Sadie (Josh Jacobson) Cieminski; great-grandchildren, Auden and Graye Cieminski, and Rylynn Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Janet Gibbons, Marion Gibbons-Sobotta, and Florence Redig; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, and one sister.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Gina will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Following the burial, a luncheon and reception will be held in the Community Room of the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Cieminski, Sadie Cieminski, Jesse Cyrus, Russ Gibbons, Rann Gibbons, and Josh Jacobson.
Gina’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staffs of St. Michael’s Assisted Living, and to Winona Health Hospice, for the excellent and loving care that she received.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Gina’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
