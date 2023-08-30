Hengel, Geraldine Ann

Our beloved Mother, Geraldine Ann Hengel, 89, of Winona, died peacefully at her home on Monday, August 28, 2023. She was born on June 19, 1934, in Winona to Constance and Ramona (Williams) Cieminski. Geraldine married Ralph Hengel, and together, they raised five children.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Gayle Cieminski, of Boston, Larry “Joe” Hengel (Sheila), of Columbia, S.C., Kathy Rumpca (Doug), of Winona, Paul Hengel, of Winona, and Karen Roupas (Ted), of Richmond, Va.; siblings, Rosemary (Inky) Todd, Judy Lewis, Nancy Vikre, Nikki Worner, and Micheal Mangen; grandchildren, Bruce, Micheal, and Gabe DeMelo, Shawn Harvey, Abby Rumpca, Kendra Dodge (Clif), Braxton Hengel, Kristine Koeppel (Patrick), and Katie Fernandez (Patrick); 11 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
Geraldine enjoyed knitting and cross-stitching, but she most treasured her time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many loyal friends who were like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; sisters, Connie Buswell and Lois Schwab; and brothers, Patrick and Richard Cieminski.
Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the Winona Hospice staff for all the care and compassion you rendered to our Mother during her time at home in hospice care. You made our Mother’s last days at home much brighter and comfortable up until her passing. For that, we are forever grateful and appreciative.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Geraldine’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
