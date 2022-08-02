Barbara Ann Henry, 69, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Winona Health. Barb had been a resident of Lake Winona Manor for the last several years.
She was born on March 18, 1953, in Chicago, Ill., and attended St. Mary’s of Perpetual Help Grade and High schools, the Jones Commercial School, and graduated from DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Wis. Barb completed nurse’s training at the Winona Vo-Tech, and she worked as an LPN for many years in the Winona area.
Barb was a member of Adoration Church in La Crosse, Wis., where she served on several mission trips and was dedicated to praying for many people.
She will be remembered as a giving person who had a big heart and was willing to do anything for anyone.
Barb will be deeply missed and is lovingly survived by her husband of 51 years, David Henry; daughter, Melissa Henry; siblings, Mary Anne (John) Mbali and Ron Vickery; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Jozwik and Maria Vickery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Adoration Church, 535 South 16th Street in La Crosse. Pastor Lynn Furrow will officiate. The family respectfully asks that memorials be considered. Online condolences or memories may be left for Barb’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
