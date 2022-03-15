Henson, Rhoda E.

Rhoda E. Henson, 85, of Winona, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. She was born in Minden, Neb., on November 29, 1936, to John and Josephine Garvin. She married Robert Henson on November 20, 1955, in Hastings, Neb., and they later divorced.
Rhoda’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends in Nebraska. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, buck euchre card player and loved casino outings.
She is survived by her children, Marcia Goulet, Janet (Clyde) Abts, Debbie (Mike) Kensmoe, Kathy (Randy) Henson-Schroeder, and Stanley (Jeanne) Henson; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Gene (Barb) Garvin and Jerry (Sharon) Garvin.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda; granddaughter, Natasha; brother, Jerry Garvin; parents, John and Josephine Garvin; sister-in-law, Barb; and step-brother, Bill.
We will always treasure your beautiful smile, your spunk, wittiness and your sweet nature. You will be missed dearly by family and friends. Mom/grandma, your love and strength inspired us to be who we are today. You will be in our hearts forever.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and friends.
