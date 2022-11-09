Marcel Stanley Herrick, 87, passed peacefully in Winona on Monday, October 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life will be held at the Molthen-Bell Funeral Home, 700 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI 53172, on Friday, November 11, with visitation from 1-3 p.m. and a brief memorial service to follow. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family locally: www.hofffuneral.com.