Herrick, Marlene (King)

Marlene (King) Herrick, 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., with her family at her side. She was born on May 14, 1944, (Mother's Day) in Stewartville, Minn., the daughter of Eleanor (Burfeind) and Roy King. She was raised by Marvin and Eleanor (Burfeind) Holtan. Marlene was united in marriage to Robert Herrick at The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka in Winona on April 22, 1966. They moved into their home in Goodview in November 1967 where they spent their entire marriage and shared over 50 years of faith and dedication. Robert preceded her in death on October 29, 2020. Marlene and Bob had two children Kristen and Kevin Herrick, both of Goodview.
Marlene is survived by her children; brother, Roger (Deb Hoey) Holtan; sisters, Althea Wera, Diane (Charlie) Nash, and Shirley Haskett; sister-in-law, Judy McMahon; her Burfeind, Fritz, and King cousins; her nieces and nephews, including her Goddaughter Amanda Hernandez; other extended family; and close friends.
She was preceded in death by mother; father; and birth father; husband; sister, Lucy Dean; and in-laws, Dick Dean, Joe Wera, Joan and Virgil Laak, and Rich McMahon.
Marlene worked in many of the manufacturing companies in Winona, before settling in at Hal Leonard Corporation where she worked tirelessly for many years; lastly as an EDP operations manager. When she realized she was not ready to retire, Marlene became the receptionist at Winona Radio until 2009 when she volunteered at many of the nonprofits in Winona. She received awards from the Winona Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Marlene enjoyed camping with her family and friends, anything to do with the outdoors, going out to eat, shopping, and traveling. She always had time for her children's school activities. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, PTA and Booster member. During the last few years, she enjoyed being a cheerleader for the bean bag baseball games held at her senior living community and the morning coffees they had. Marlene gave the ultimate gift and donated her organs to others for them to continue to live life to the fullest and experience the love and joy that she had. Marlene was led on her final journey by an honor walk and the raising of the donor flag.
Marlene's family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at Gundersen Health for the care and compassion they showed her during her last few days spent with us, especially the RNs of the Critical Care Unit.
Funeral services will be held for Marlene at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Visitation will be held at the basilica for one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at Bluff View Estates, 825 Menard Road, Winona in the fourth floor Community Room. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery of Winona at a future time. Hoff Celebration of Life Center Winona is handling the arrangements. A livestream link to the service will be posted at hofffuneral.com/obituaries/marlene-herrick when it is available.
