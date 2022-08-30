8/6/1928-8/22/2022
Linda A. (Steven) Heublein, 94, of Downers Grove, Ill., formerly from Winona, passed away August 22, 2022. She was born in Germany and moved to Minnesota at a young age.
She is survived by her sons, John (Kathy), of Northbrook, Ill., and William (Luann), of Winona; grandchildren, Jay (Connie), Casey (Charlie), Tim (Rhonda), Kelly (Blair), Pat (Katie), Kari (Mike), Colleen (Bob), and Joshua (Tyffanie); 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and a daughter-in-law, Ann.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Charles and Steve; granddaughter, Katie; her parents; and siblings, Max and Helga.
Linda loved gardening, baking, and having coffee with friends. She was a life/health insurance agent with Lutheran Brotherhood for decades. She will be greatly missed.
She will be laid to rest September 10, 2022, in Frank Hill Cemetery in Wilson. A private family burial will be held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.