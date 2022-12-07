Hill, Sidney “Sid”

Sidney “Sid” Hill, 87, of La Crosse, Wis., and formerly of Lewiston, was called to his eternal home on December 3, 2022.
Sid was born on November 19, 1935 in Heron Lake, Minn., to Birney and Minnie (Williams) Hill. He was raised with his siblings in Heron Lake and attended Heron Lake High School. On October 17, 1954, Sid was united in marriage to Bonita “Bonnie” Wenzel, and together they were blessed with five children. Sid was a Minnesota State Trooper for 25 years before retiring. Following his retirement as a State Trooper, Sid was elected to the position of Winona County Commissioner for a four-year term. He also spent time working a variety of jobs but was very proud to be a trooper.
Sid was a jack of all trades. He was skilled at woodworking, plumbing, electrical work, and mechanical work. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends and treasured time wintering in Texas and Arizona with Bonnie. When Sid retired, he and Bonnie traveled across the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Sid had a great sense of humor and valued his faith in God. His family was most important to him, and he cherished the memories he made with them.
Sid will remain in the hearts of his wife of 68 years, Bonnie; his children, Vickie (Neil) Bain, Patti Pericak, Bruce Hill, and Eric (Shafali) Hill; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Hill; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Hill; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Hill; grandchildren, Bradley Hill and Katlyn Pericak; his parents; and his siblings, Birney (Mary) Hill, Calvin Hill, and Mildred (Don) Brandt.
The funeral service for Sid will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 180 Williams Street, Lewiston. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at the church. Sid will be laid to rest in the St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Lewiston. Hoff Funeral Home – Lewiston, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Fools Five Road Race, American Cancer Society, or to NAMI at donate.nami.org.
