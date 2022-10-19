Hill, Steven Sidney

Steven Sidney Hill, 65, of Lewiston, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
Steve was born August 28, 1957, in Heron Lake, Minn., to Sidney and Bonita (Wenzel) Hill. He graduated from Lewiston High School. On July 8, 1978, he married Suzanne Jacobs. Steve worked as an electrician with area businesses for many years.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and target shooting. Steve’s family was his pride and joy, and he truly loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Shane (Coley) and Brent (Stacy); grandchildren, Mikayla, Michael, and Margo; parents, Sidney and Bonnie; two sisters, Vickie (Neil) Bain and Patti Pericak; two brothers, Bruce Hill and Eric (Shafali) Hill; father-in-law, Henry Jacobs; two brothers-in-law, Jeff (Julie) Jacobs and Greg (Holly) Jacobs; and nieces, nephews, and his four-legged companion, Gabe.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Bradley; niece, Katlyn Pericak; and mother-in-law, Elaine Jacobs.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., until the time of the service, with a reception and time to continue visiting following the service.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
