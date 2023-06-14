Hoch, Gale O.

Gale O. Hoch, 90, passed away on Thursday, June 08, 2023, at his home in Alma.
Gale was born on July 5, 1932, in Alma to Alvin and Olivia (Lehman) Hoch. He graduated valedictorian of the Alma class of 1950. He was later married to Darlene Gottschalk on July 29, 1953, at the Herold EUB Church in rural Alma. Most of their lives was spent on her family farm in the village of Herold, milking his herd of registered Brown Swiss and later raising a variety of beef cattle. During those years, Gale also worked as the Buffalo County Clerk for 35 years and as a part-time county administrator. Gale was dedicated to his work and proud of his many accomplishments. After retiring from Buffalo County, he served many additional years as chairman for the township of Belvidere. He also was a member of Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin for over 55 years, as well as a member of the Ruth Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #23, Supreme Council of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, and the Mississippi Valley Shrine Club. And we can’t forget how Gale was a lifelong supporter of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers.
Gale is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Darlene; his three children, Debbie (Lonnie) Ruff, of Buffalo City, Jerald (Suzan) Hoch, of River Falls, Wis., and Bryan (Diane) Hoch, of Alma; grandchildren, Becky (Greg) Rademacher, Andy (Sandra) Hoch, Danielle (Kevin) Rotering, Katie (Jamie Hill) Hoch, and Spencer (Kara) Hoch; and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Marlene Baecker, of Waumandee, a brother-in-law, Ronald (Nola) Gottschalk, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Merlin (Darlene), Myron (Jean), and Neil (Phyllis); brothers-in-law, David (Jim) Baecker and Delmar Gottschalk; and a daughter-in-law, Ann Hoch.
A memorial service for Gale will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Talbot Family Funeral Home in Alma, with the Rev. Deborah Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow at the Herald Cemetery in rural Alma. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to family wishes.
