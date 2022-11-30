Hoesley, Robert Martin

Robert Martin Hoesley, 89, of Dodge, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, under the care of Gundersen Home Hospice. Robert endured a long battle with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
Robert was born on March 19, 1933, to Robert and Elizabeth (Brom) Hoesley. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Patzner on September 5, 1959, at Sacred Heart Parish, and the couple was blessed with three sons. Robert was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Parish and the Dodge Sportsman’s Club. Robert’s
passion was his farm and taking care of his animals. He enjoyed all aspects of farming, but later in life, he really enjoyed fencing, cutting, tedding, raking, baling hay, and making cornstalk stacks for his beef cattle. He treated them like they were his dairy cows. Robert loved going to livestock sale barns and auctions, where he developed a keen eye and quick mind for buying and selling livestock, while catching up with friends and neighbors. Robert also enjoyed all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He would always make time to go support them in everything they did.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn, who took care of him up to his last day; sons, Perry (Jane), of Arcadia, and their children, Hans, Hanna, and Ellie; Bert (Darci), of Arcadia, and their children, Jordan (Julia), Kyle (Greta), Conner (Joe) Sunday, and Kaden; and Bruce (Dana), of Fountain City,
and their children, Samantha, Robert, and James (Jamie); seven great-grandchildren; brother, David; sisters-in-law, Olga Hoesley, Jean Hoesley, LaDonna Nash, Diane Guessman, and Barb Patzner; brothers-in-law, Ed (Delaine) Patzner, Bill Patzner, John (Judy) Patzner, Rodney (Karen) Patzner, and Tom (Marge) Patzner; and many other relatives, friends, and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Ed and Bernadine Patzner; brothers, Henry, Gilbert (Bonnie), and Roy; sisters, Rose (Ray) Haugen and Helen (George) Felsheim; brothers-in-law, Donald Nash and Richard Guessman; and sisters-in-law, Sylvia Hoesley and Virginia Jackson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to
is family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.