Robert Hoesley, 89, of Dodge, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home under the care of Gundersen Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. For more information and to express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
