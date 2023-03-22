Hogden, Erik Neal

Erik Neal Hogden, 46, of Ettrick, died on Friday, March 17, 2023, unexpectedly at his home. He was born March 2, 1977, in La Crosse, Wis.
Erik graduated from Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School and from Minnesota State Southeast Technical College. He married Rhea (Bretl) Hogden on May 17, 2008, in Ettrick. He held various mechanic roles, including Jeff’s Service in Galesville and Kwik Trip in La Crosse, and for the past 14 years, he worked for the Trempealeau County Highway Department, most recently as a heavy equipment operator.
More often than not, Erik could be found by his dad’s side tending to their livestock, cutting wood, or hunting and trapping. He forged an inseparable bond with his childhood friends, collectively known as “the boys,” sharing their milestones together and remaining close through all their life changes. It was through that friendship that Erik and Rhea met. Their love led to them welcoming daughters Katelyn and Aubrey, and he embraced the role of “horse show dad.” Though he never rode, Erik tended to the horses and kept them fed so all three of his girls could show and enjoy them. If you knew Erik, you counted him as your friend. His co-workers, bowling buddies, and fellow sports dads all looked forward to seeing Erik and spending time with him.
Erik enjoyed grilling and entertaining; most years, he and Rhea hosted Friendsgiving, and their friends always looked forward to a themed New Year’s Eve party. He was always quick to offer a smile or a long conversation, and he enjoyed spending hours in the garage with his “shop dog,” Java. Erik always looked forward to fall or, as he referred to it, “hoodie season.” He was a member of the Ettrick Rod and Gun Club and a lifelong member of French Creek Lutheran Church, where he was baptized, confirmed, married, and served in various roles.
Erik is survived by his spouse, Rhea; children, Katelyn and Aubrey; parents, Eugene and Janet (Kube) Hogden, of Ettrick; sister, Brita (Don) Liebelt; nieces, Haley and Sadie, both of Irma, Wis.; mother-in-law, Sue (Metko) Bretl and brother-in-law, Rick Bretl, both of Appleton, Wis.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his large group of friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and by his father-in-law, Tom Bretl.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at French Creek Lutheran Church in Ettrick, with Pastor Barbara Knutson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow immediately in the church cemetery.
Jack Funeral Homes in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the obituary and share online condolences at jackfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Ettrick First Responders, Ettrick Fire Department, Ettrick Rod and Gun Club, or French Creek Lutheran Church.
