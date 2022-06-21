Hogden, Lester Orville

Lester Orville Hogden, 91, of Galesville, passed away on June 13, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by his family.
Lester was born at home, January 28, 1931, in Ettrick, to Neal and Laura Hogden. He was one of five children and attended schools in Upper French Creek, Wis., and Ettrick. He was married over 60 years to his wife Dorothy.
Over the years, Lester worked at Warner and Swasey and Watkins Company in Winona. He was the head of the safety committee at Warner and Swasey and was the vice president of the United Auto Workers in Winona. He was a dairy farmer, trimmed trees and retired from T.R.W. in Ettrick. He was also a lifelong member of French Creek Lutheran Church, where he was custodian for 40 years. He sang in the church choir in his younger days, served as the church treasurer, and he and his wife Dorothy were Sunday school librarians.
Lester enjoyed horses his whole life and was often seen in the local parades with them. He and his wife Dorothy were members of a local pony club for several years. He was a lifelong member of the Dodge Sportsman’s Club and was seen frying chicken with his friends from Dodge. He loved getting his cars from Osseo Gunderson Chevrolet and established lifelong friends at this place. In his younger days, he was a part of a group of French Creek gentlemen who played violins. They played at Christmas time and sometimes at other venues. Later on in life, he would play violin at family Christmases with his children. He loved supporting his grandchildren by attending their events. He was a man with a strong work ethic, was meticulous in whatever he did, and was known for a good conversation and a smile and loved his hugs. He was blessed to live at home and take care of himself until the end of his life.
Lester was proceeded in death by his wife, Dorothy Hogden; his parents, Neal and Laura (Ofsdahl) Hogden; and his four siblings, Ernest (Jean) Hogden, Norman (Molly) Hogden, Gordon Hogden and Florence (Jerry) Parrott. He has been blessed to be survived by his six children, Steven (Linda) Hogden, Jeffrey Hogden (Terry), Candice Hogden (John), Crystal (Alan) Bartels, Douglas (Tracy) Hogden and Connie (Matt) Skwierawski. He is survived by his eight grandchildren, Collin (Kaylyn) Bartels, Brendan (Katherine) Bartels, Ashtin (Nathaniel) Harris, Neal Hogden, Andrew Hogden, Joshua Hogden, Julia Skwierawski, and Gracia Skwierawski. He is also survived by three great grandchildren, Meredith Bartels, Cassandra Bartels, and Lance Harris.
The family would like to warmly thank Gundersen Health System for the excellent care of Lester.
Visitation will also be held at French Creek Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick on Friday, June 17, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 18, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the funeral also at French Creek Lutheran Church. The Rev. Jeffrey Hogden will officiate, assisted by the Rev. John Spencer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.