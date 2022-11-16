Brian J. Holubar, 59, of Winona, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending, and a complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Latest News
- Winona Health: ‘A Drink with the Docs’ Nov. 28
- WSHS Theatre Group to stage ‘The Lightning Thief’
- Kiwanis annual pancake breakfast fundraiser
- Tickets are on sale for the Holiday House Tour
- Winona Catholic Worker roundtable discussion on giving
- WEA to celebrate public education with reception Nov. 29
- Free filmmaker discussion to be hosted by FRFF Nov. 19
- Jazz Jam benefits Winona Afghan Support Network
Most Popular
Articles
- Second Amtrak train chugs ahead
- Winona County election results maintain current balance
- Police blotter
- Christenson, Hyma to join Winona City Council
- Police blotter
- Miller, Pelowski reelected; Drazkowski, Jacob win
- Public weighs in on closing Altura school
- WAPS election results: Denzer, Sonneman reelected; Watkins wins
- Editor’s Notes: The siren song of Rochester
- Klinger, Thomas P.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.