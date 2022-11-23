Holubar, Brian James “Hully”

Brian James “Hully” Holubar, 59, a lifelong resident of Winona, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, in Winona, surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Brian was born on January 26, 1963, in Winona to John “Jack” Holubar and Patricia “Pat” (Wuest) Holubar. In 1981, he graduated from Winona Senior High School, and in 1983, he graduated from the Winona Area Technical Institute with degrees in marine and small engine repair as well as motorcycle repair.
In 1985, he married Anne (Seebold) Huiss, and in March 1989, they had a daughter, Elizabeth. They later divorced. He remarried in 2008 to Kim Munson, and they divorced in 2018.
Brian will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, with fall being his favorite time of the year. From an early age, he learned to hunt, fish, and trap shoot with his father, uncle James Holubar, and later in life, his dear friend Bruce Prosen. Whether he was fly fishing the streams, in the backwaters hunting ducks, or out driving deer, he fully immersed himself in his hobbies, often reading and doing research to refine his skills.
His other favorite pastime was riding his Harley for wind therapy. His passion started at the age of seven with his first mini-bike, and on any given day, you could see him driving by on his beloved bike. Brian loved sharing stories of his many adventures and shenanigans. He was indeed a true Road Warrior and will always be remembered as one. Brian will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Brian is survived by his sister, Sidni (Marty) Krampitz, of Owatonna, Minn.; daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” (Jay) Rozek; grandson, Vincent “Vinnie” Rozek, of Albert Lea, Minn.; nephews, Tyler Engrav, of Owatonna, Conner Engrav, of Mankato, Minn., Nathan (Nichole) Holubar, of Stewartville, Minn.; and niece, Allison (Justin) Gaustad, of Stewartville.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Scott Holubar.
Brian would like to thank Dr. Kurt Oettel and Dr. Patrick Conway and staff at Gundersen in La Crosse for doing all you could for him. A heartfelt thank you to family members by choice, Dave Nowlan and Todd and Kari Benson, who were true friends and showed great compassion and support during his life and last days.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Nowlan, Don Snider, Jeff Schueler, Todd Benson, Jeff Stingl, Tyler Engrav, and Conner Engrav.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Brian’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
