Holzworth, Diane V.

Diane V. Holzworth, 80, of Winona, entered her eternal home in heaven on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
She was born on November 29, 1941, in Winona, to Arnold and Dorothy (Modrzejewski) Ahearn, and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Diane was united in marriage with Roy E. Holzworth on October 22, 1960, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, and he preceded her in death on January 18, 2008.
Diane was a member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, where she was active with Circle Johanna, the finance committee, bulletin, and newsletter assembly, and she served as the secretary of St. Martin’s School for 36 years. After retiring from St. Martin’s, Diane continued working part-time as a receptionist for Thrivent in Winona.
She will be remembered for her enjoyment of attending the Winona Friendship Center, gardening, reading, camping, and playing cards with her friends. Diane also enjoyed traveling, and her favorite trips were visits to see her grandchildren.
Diane is survived by her children, Lori Solomonson, Jeff (Tammy) Holzworth, and Brian (Lynn) Holzworth; grandchildren, Andrew, William, Emory, Samantha, Nathaniel, and Carson; sisters, Joan (Bob) Miller and Sally (Alan) Kotschevar; in-laws, Jeanette (Bernhard “Jesse”) Pruka, John Holzworth, and Maureen Holzworth; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; Roy’s parents, Fred and Dorothy Holzworth; and a brother-in-law, Walt Holzworth.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Diane will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, where Pastor Moore will lead a devotion at 6:45 p.m. There will not be any visitation held on Friday; please meet at the church for the service.
Pallbearers will be Diane’s grandchildren, Andrew, William, and Emory Solomonson; Samantha Redman Wiggen; and Nathaniel and Carson Holzworth.
It is respectfully requested that memorials be directed to St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church or School.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Diane’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
