Homola, Danielle Marie

Danielle Marie Homola, 37, of Winona, died on June 25, 2023, much sooner than any of us were ready for.
Danielle was born on August 10, 1985, to Timothy and Pamela (Flood) Wychgram. She graduated from Winona Sr. High in 2003 and attended SE Tech, majoring in business. On September 4, 2010, she married Tony Homola, the love of her life. Together they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Ava and Stella. Danielle worked as a CNA throughout the years and most recently was working at Winona Agency, a job she loved and took pride in. Danielle was very passionate about volunteering and gave her talents and time to several organizations in the area.
She was an avid Timberwolves and Vikings fan and never missed a game. She loved to spend time in the peace and tranquility of her backyard and watch wildlife. Danielle enjoyed being outdoors and golfing, but her family and her girls were her pride and joy. She loved being spontaneous and adventurous, especially with her girls. Danielle is going to be remembered as an incredibly strong, beautiful, selfless, witty, bright light, with an amazing work ethic. Everyone who has met Danielle will forever be impacted by her compassion and smile.
Danielle is survived by her loving husband, Tony; children, Ava and Stella; parents, Tim and Pam; brother, Tony (Courtney) Wychgram; brothers-in-law, Joe Homola and John (Sierra) Homola; nieces and nephews, Avery, Georgia and Oliver Wychgram and William and Mia Homola; aunts and uncles, Linda and Bill Shaw, Dan and Kimberly Flood, Mitch and Kathy Wychgram, and Lisa Wychgram-Kluzik; grandparents, Gail Wychgram, Helen and Ray Flood; and multiple cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Steve and Jeanne Homola; grandfather, Harold Wychgram; and great-grandparents; Lois and Raymond Flood, and Evelyn and Harold Gransee.
A special thank you to the staff at Mayo Clinic – Gonda 10 for their kindness and care to Danielle.
Memorial service was 2 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview with the Reverend Michael Cronin officiating. Visitation followed the service until 5 p.m. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview
