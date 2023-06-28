Danielle Marie Homola, 37, of Winona, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center — Goodview with Reverend Michael Cronin officiating. Visitation will follow until 5 p.m. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Hoff Celebration of Life Center — Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Why the Driftless National Park proposal was scrapped
- Winona to negotiate new deal for downtown hotel
- Special ed. provider eyes mall purchase
- Kingsbury, Madeline Jane
- Winona woman greets identical triplet great-grandsons
- Police blotter
- New plan for downtown hotel, apartments?
- WPD arrests man for allegedly choking woman
- Pedestrian killed in train collision
- Police blotter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.