Margaret Ann Hongerholt passed away on March 30, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
Margaret (“Maggie,” to her friends) was born on October 27, 1965, in Minneapolis to Harold and Patricia (Dunn) Waters. When she was in kindergarten, the family moved to Albert Lea, Minn. She graduated with the ALHS class of 1984 and continued on to St. Teresa's College and Winona State University, where she graduated in mathematics. She returned to Winona and obtained her composite engineering degree and later her Master's of Education. She taught high school math in Baltimore, West St. Paul, Minn., Wabasha-Kellogg, and Findley, Ohio. For the last 20 years, she was teaching in the Rochester School District, mostly at Century, until health issues forced her to take leave.
Maggie was always hardworking. She worked her way through high school and college while enjoying life and helping others. She began early by working bingo and dinners at the KC Hall, drug stores in Albert Lea and Winona, milked cows while in college, and, among other jobs, kept house for her dad's bachelor cousins on the farm in Waumandee, Wis. For many years, Maggie could be found managing the bar at the annual Whalan ball tournament. Margaret was a faithful member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Catholic Daughters of America, and the Moose.
Her composite engineering classmate, Derrick, introduced her to his brother, Doug Hongerholt, and they were married on July 6, 1996. Margaret soon won over all the Hongerholts with her social nature, "Maggie's Milkshakes,” and card-playing ability. She was the main hostess for the annual Hongerholt Hoedown. They have two daughters, Kathryn Ann and Erin Rose, of whom she was very proud.
For the past year, Margaret has been battling a brain tumor with faith, cheer, and perseverance. She was able to take her girls on their grand tour of Ireland last summer, visiting relatives. Maggie was very proud of the fact that she was 100% Irish, celebrating it whenever possible.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Doug; daughters, Katie and Erin; sisters, Teresa Waters and Matt Dworschak, Mary and John Auer; Patty and Adrian Kanten; nephews, Sean and Connor Kanten, mom, Darlys Storhoff; brothers, Dean and Eva, Darrin and Norma, and Derrick and Chris; stepbrothers, Troy, Steve, Eric, and Brent Storhoff; nieces, Annie, Sophie, and Clara; nephews, Aaron, Brandon, and Charlie; great-nieces, Madison and Ciara; as well as many cousins, friends, and her Fat Club Family from Albert Lea.
Margaret's Irish wake was held on Sunday, April 2, at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles, with Rosary and prayers led by the Catholic Daughters. Visitation was on Sunday and on Monday. The Funeral Mass was held on Monday, April 3, at St. Charles Borromeo Church with Fr. Tim Biren and Fr. Tom Loomis celebrating. Burial will be at a later date in the Whalan Lutheran Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Maggie's many friends who have supported her and her family over her life and especially during her health battle this last year. www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.