Honsey, Janeen Lou

Janeen Lou Honsey, 74, of rural Lanesboro, passed away on June 6, 2022, at Seasons of Hospice in Rochester, Minn., after a short battle with metastatic cancer.
Janeen was born October 18, 1947, to James and Esther (Runge) Klomp in Preston, Minn. She graduated from Harmony High School in 1965 and went on to graduate with her registered nursing degree from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in 1968. She married David Honsey on May 27, 1967, and they raised five children on the family farm outside of Lanesboro. Janeen began her nursing career at St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester. She soon found her calling as an OB nurse at Winona Health Hospital. She was passionate about her 30-plus-year nursing career and only retired early due to loss of her hearing. Janeen also had a passion for 4-H. She was always serving others, leading groups, building, cleaning or teaching others in some fashion. She spent her free time reading romance novels, gardening and cooking. After retirement, she and David began wintering in Arizona, which quickly turned to summering in Minnesota. Janeen spent much of her retirement quilting for family members. She kept in contact with family members via text as she could not hear on the phone. She loved getting updates on the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janeen returned to the family farm to be around family after David passed away in August 2021.
Janeen is survived by her children, Mark (Deanna) Honsey, Nathan (Jess) Honsey, Tara Cassmann, Tessa (David) Holtegaard and Aric Honsey; grandchildren, Laree (Matt), Dalton, Trey, Kyle, Devin, Chelsey, Taige, Kail, Elianna, Devon (Susan), Chasten, Brooklynn, Tristan and Madilynn; great-grandchildren, Aaden, Abigail, Savannah, Paislee and Carter; and sister, Deanna Piiparinen. Janeen was preceded in death by her father James, mother Esther, brother Carlyn Klomp and husband David Honsey.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at North Prairie Lutheran Church in Lanesboro. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Hoff Funeral Home of Rushford is assisting Jan’s family with arrangements. The family prefers memorials directed to Seasons of Hospice of Rochester. The family wishes to specially recognize all the staff on Domatilla 3 (at St. Mary’s) especially RN Ashley Otto and Dr. Ashan Butt for their kindness and compassion during Janeen’s recent stay and has deep appreciation for the entire staff at Season’s of Hospice House in Rochester. Every single member helped Janeen and the entire family with Janeen’s final days. They were compassionate, sincere, knowledgeable and calm during this time. A loving thank you to Sirpa and Becky W. — www.hofffuneral.com.
