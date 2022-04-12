Robert W. “Bob” Hoppe, 70, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Caledonia Care and Rehab in Caledonia, Minn.
He was born December 10, 1951, to LaVerne and Vera (Rupprecht) Hoppe, and married Janice Blank on July 2, 1982. Bob worked most of his life at Badger Equipment, retiring early due to health conditions.
Bob is survived by his step-son, Brian (Amy) Heuer; granddaughters, Paige and Sierra; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; parents, LaVerne and Vera; and sisters, Doris Jonsgaard, Carol Schossow, and Phyllis Hoppe.
A private family burial will be held at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson, Minn.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bob’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
