Horman, Mary Ernestine “Tina”

Mary Ernestine “Tina” Horman, 73, of Goodview, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at her home.
Tina was born on September 15, 1949, in Colfax, N.M., the daughter of Ernesto and Amelia (Tarufelli) Martinez. She attended school in Des Moines, N.M. She was united in marriage to Larry Horman on October 26, 1968, in Colorado Springs, Colo. She worked for Schuler Chocolates for several years. She and Larry owned and operated Horman’s HVAC in Winona since 1994. Tina enjoyed macrame and baking and decorating cakes for her children and their classmates. Tina was a great dancer. She also loved a good Lifetime or Hallmark movie. Tina enjoyed celebrating Christmas with her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Oronzo (Jill) Horman and Jacquelin (Mike) Horman; grandchildren, Tyler (Heather) Horman, Dalton (Justice) Horman, Cameron (Shelby) Jordan, Zachary Mueller, Jacinda Mueller, and Jacob Mueller; great-grandchildren, Casey, Allyson, and Boden, all of Winona; and five siblings.
She is preceded in death by her parents, five children in infancy, and six siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family: www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.