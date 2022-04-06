Holden Clyde Hovell, 24, of Galesville, died in a motor vehicle accident on March 31, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, April 10, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 24531 Sixth Street, Trempealeau, WI 54661. Visitation will commence at 2 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. followed by the burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Fellowship will continue at the church after the burial with coffee and bars. His obituary may be found at couleecremation.com.