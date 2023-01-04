Laurena Viola Hovell, 92, of Galesville, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022, at Hearten House III in Holmen, Wis. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Drugan's Castle Mound, W7665 Sylvester Road, in Holmen. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.