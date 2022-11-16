Hubbard, Jeane Dolores

Jeane Dolores Hubbard, 89, of Stockton, died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Jeane was born on November 18, 1932, to Harold and Evelyn (Haave) Seeling in Veblen, S.D. On April 5, 1952, she married Kenneth Ray Hubbard in Winona. They spent a few years in Decatur, Ill., before returning to Winona in 1958.
Jeane enjoyed a career as a secretary in the biology department at Winona State University, working there for over 15 years. Jeane was a member of Pleasant Valley Church in Winona. She also enjoyed making crafts and afghans and volunteering at Winona Health. In their retirement, Ken and Jeane enjoyed traveling and spending the winters in Apache Junction, Ariz.
Jeane is survived by her husband of 70 years, Kenneth Hubbard; daughters, Vicki Hubbard and Lisa Hubbard; grandchildren, Mariah Jewell and Michael Jewell; sister, Carole Tschumper; and granddog, Gabby.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Evelyn; daughter, Lori Jewell; sister, Lois Hipps; and brother, Richard Seeling.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Jeane will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Interment will be at Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley, Minn.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.