Hubbard, Kenneth Ray

Kenneth Ray Hubbard, 91, of Stockton, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home.
Ken was born January 26, 1931, to Henry and Ida (Reynolds) Hubbard. On April 5, 1952, he married Jeane D. Seeling in Winona. They spent a few years in Decatur, Ill., before returning to Winona in 1958.
Ken was employed as a painter at Winona State University, working there for 20 years. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Church in Winona. In their retirement, Ken and Jeane enjoyed traveling and spending the winters in Apache Junction, Ariz.
Ken is survived by his daughters, Vicki Hubbard and Lisa Hubbard; grandchildren, Mariah Jewell and Michael Jewell; and granddog, Gabby.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ida; wife, Jeane; daughter, Lori Jewell; sisters, Evelyn Thompson and Betty Slagle; and brothers, Floyd Hubbard and Wayne Hubbard.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ken will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Military honors will be held at the funeral home following the service and will be provided by the Leon Wetzel American Legion. Interment will be at Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley, Minn. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
