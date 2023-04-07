William Joseph Hubof, of Raleigh, N.C., was born on November 25, 1940, and died on March 15, 2023.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Charlotte; his children, Amy Holloway (Craig); Sarah Whitenack (Kevin); and Gregory Hubof (Dawn); sisters, Dorothy Ann Hubof Ready and Barbara Jean Hubof Rudnick, of Minnesota; grandchildren, Emma, Gregory, Luke, Julia, Lauren, Ashley, and Zachary.
A memorial mass will be held on May 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Raleigh, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration in Tonopah, Ariz.
