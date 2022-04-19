Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.