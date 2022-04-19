Donald Alan Hughes, 56, of Rochester, Minn., died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at home.
Donald was born August 9, 1965, in McKeesport, Pa., and graduated from Winona Senior High School. On June 10, 1995, he married Emma Dashow, where he lived in Rochester. Don had worked for Sam’s Club maintenance.
Don loved to go disc golfing, metal detecting, collecting toy semis and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Emma; siblings, Carrie (Kevin) Jonsgaard, of Winona, Michael (Jane) Hughes, of St. Charles, Darlene (Tony) Prosek, of Dodge Center; brother-in-laws, David (Michelle) Blanchard and Bill Blanchard; and many nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Pamela; mother-in-law and a sister-in-law.
A celebration of life will be at Assembly of God’s Church in Rochester from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Small lunch to follow.
Machen Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.machenfuneralhome.com.
