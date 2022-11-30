MaryBrigh Hughes, 63, passed away on Saturday, November 26, at her home in Money Creek. Mass of Christian Burial for Brigh will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Rushford. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at the Hoff Funeral Home of Houston, as well as one hour prior to Mass on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Money Creek Cemetery — www.hofffuneral.com.
