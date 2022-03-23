Dale Eugene Hulshizer, 97, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles.
A private remembrance of Dale and Lois’ Life will be held in the summer. Please share a memory of Dale at www.hofffuneral.com.
Updated: March 23, 2022 @ 5:39 pm
