Hundt, Donald J.

Donald J. Hundt, 89, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Winona Health, surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 23, 1932, in Buffalo County to Wilfred and Emma (Rotering) Hundt, and was a graduate of Cotter High School. Don honorably served his country with the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 9 of Winona.
Don was united in marriage with Marguerite Renk on August 8, 1959, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona, and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
He was employed with Badger Foundry, Crenlo, Sunbeam Bakery, RTP, and for over 27 years with Badger Construction Equipment Company in Winona until his retirement in March of 1996.
Don was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, Catholic Aid Association, and the Winona Athletic Club. Don and Marguerite faithfully attended Eucharistic Adoration at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart for many years.
Don will be remembered for his love of the outdoors where he enjoyed fishing, gardening with his dad in Stockton, and hunting for walnuts and blackberries. He also enjoyed collecting coins and aluminum cans, canning, making birchwood mangers for nativity scenes, and baking his delicious date-filled cookies and bread. He loved his sweets and looked forward to drives to the Nelson Cheese Factory for ice cream. Don’s greatest joy in life was his family, and he especially cherished the time that he spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Don is lovingly survived by his wife, Marguerite; children, Michael (Charlotte) Hundt, Thomas (Kimberly) Hundt, Todd Hundt, and Brenda (Brian) Knutson; grandchildren, Katie, Angela, Hanna, Allison, Sheldon, Logan, Dustin, and Ashlee; great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Jasen; sisters, Donna King, Marion Brandes, Rita Bublitz, and Rosemary (Richard) Franzen; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his granddaughters, Katie Hornberg and Krystal Hundt; parents; brother, Marvin Hundt; a nephew, Jeffrey Hundt; and brothers-in-law, Jim King and Bob Brandes.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona, where the recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, where visitation will be held in the Church Commons from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Reverend Michael Cronin will officiate. Following the Mass, military honors will be provided outside the church by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona. Don will be laid to rest in a family ceremony at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Don's sons and grandsons: Michael, Thomas, Todd, Sheldon, Logan, and Dustin. Honorary pallbearers will be Don's granddaughters: Ashlee, Hanna, Allison, Angela, and Katie.
A memorial is being arranged.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Don’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
