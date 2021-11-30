Huntbatch, John Edward

John Edward Huntbatch, 48, of Ely, Minn., passed away at Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital on Friday, November 19, 2021, from complications related to COVID-19. He was born on January 13, 1973, in St. Louis Park, Minn., to Gary and Kay (Hall) Huntbatch. He lived most of his childhood in Winona. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1991 and went on to attend Vermilion Community College where he met his wife, Janelle Baier. They married on April 27, 1996 and made their home in Ely.
During his time in Ely, he worked for Brandau Plumbing & Heating, Range L.P. Gas, and U.S. Steel MinnTac, where he was currently employed as a production truck driver. John was a cherished husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, and friend to many. He enjoyed time with his family and attending his children’s sporting events, especially hockey. He loved spending time fishing and camping in the Boundary Waters, pheasant and grouse hunting with his dogs Kona and Oshie, grilling, taking saunas, hanging out by the fire, and with friends in his garage. Most of all, John was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janelle; daughter, Jordan; and son, Jace, of Ely; mother, Kay Huntbatch; and sister, Andrea (Heath Rossin) Gierok, of Winona; father-in-law Bob Baier Jr., of Ely; brother-in-laws, Bob (Sandy) Baier, of Ely, Dan Baier, of Moose Lake, Minn., and David (Lissa Roberts) Baier, of Hibbing, Minn. He is also survived by his nine nieces and nephews, Janae, Bryan, Brittany, Sydney, Lleyton, Logan, Blake, Bennett, and Henry.
John is preceded in death by his father, Gary Huntbatch; and mother-in-law, Sherry Baier.
There will be a celebration of life for John at The Bar in Goodview on Saturday, December 11, from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely.
