Marilou Ann (Lilla) Hunter, 63, of Galesville, died on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Marilou was born on April 27, 1959, to Daniel V. and Imelda (Jostad) Lilla. On August 19, 1978, she married Kevin B. Hunter at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Trempealeau. Marilou was a 1977 graduate of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School. Marilou worked at Citizens State Bank, First Northwestern Bank of Winona, Bank of Galesville, and Winona County, where she was instrumental in developing their recycling program, before retiring.
Marilou is survived by her husband, Kevin Hunter, of Galesville; three sons, Scott Hunter, of La Crosse, Wis., Mitchell (Jessica) Hunter, of Independence, and Brett Hunter, of Independence; a granddaughter, Hazel; two step-grandchildren, Jaydan and Stella; a brother, Daniel R. (Denise) Lilla, of Trempealeau; godchild, Daniel Lilla; mother-in-law, Verneille Hunter; sister-in-law, Diane Richer; brothers-in-law, Keith Hunter (David Cyr), Steve (Lenore) Wright, and Tom (Sherri) Hunter; nieces; nephews; uncles; aunts; cousins; and special friend, Mary Lou.
Preceding Marilou in death were her parents, uncles, and aunts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Trempealeau. Burial will be at a later date.
Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be sent to Kevin at marilouhunter@yahoo.com. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
