Kenneth Russell Hutchison Sr., 78, of Winona and formerly of Plainview, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Rochester, Saint Mary’s Campus. Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel. The guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.
Latest News
- Air quality alert for Southeast Minnesota
- Corps hosts public meeting on dredged sand plan for Kellogg
- Steamboat Days schedule of events 2023
- WAPS Foundation shares scholarship winners
- Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer online training
- Owl Center research featured in new owl book
- Whitewater State Park programs
- Master Gardener forum on honey bees July 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder charges: Threat, history of violence in Kingsbury case
- What will legal weed mean for Winona?
- Police: Body of missing woman found; ex suspected of murder
- Winona removes benches from bus shelter
- Police blotter
- Fentanyl: Poison that kills
- Buswell, Earl
- A tragic reminder of domestic violence’s impact
- Winona council weighs $45M+ police, fire options
- Pedestrian killed in train collision
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.