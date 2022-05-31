Inglett, Ruth Ann

Ruth Ann Inglett, 63, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta, Wis.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 3, at noon at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street in Onalaska. Burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
