Ives, Patricia “Pat” Ann

Patricia “Pat” Ann Ives, 84, of Cochrane, passed away Saturday October 23, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 18, 1937, in Winona she was the daughter of Carl Buggs and Violet (Betts) Ives. She married Virgil Clayton LeQue and together they were blessed with four children, Clayton Virgil “Butchie”, Patricia Ann, Virgil Clayton, and Thelma Jean. He preceded her in death on October 12, 1969. She later married Robert Gene Ives; he preceded her in death.
Pat is survived by her three children, Patricia Ann Broaddus, of Auburn, Ill., Virgil Clayton LeQue, of Winona, and Thelma Jean (David) Hamm, of Blue Mound, Ill.; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other loving family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Buggs and Violet Ives; grandmother, Rose Betts; husbands, Virgil Clayton LeQue and Robert Gene Ives; son, Clayton Virgil “Butchie” LeQue; and her sister, Pearl Addleman.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Talbot Family Funeral Home- Cochrane Chapel from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.
