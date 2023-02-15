Robert J. "Cheer" Ives, 86, of Winona, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Sauer Health Care in Winona. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona. A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.