Ives, Robert Joseph

Robert Joseph “Cheer” Ives, 86, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Sauer Health Care in Winona.
He was born on September 11, 1936, and was raised by his grandmother. Cheer was a proud graduate of the class of 1955 at Cotter High School.
He was a barber for 50 years, but his passions were sports and coaching. He coached many teams, including Lewiston High School golf and basketball. Cheer also coached many Winona Parks and Recreation teams, including a women’s slow-pitch softball team that won the state championship in 1982.
He is survived by his “adopted” family who loved him very much, Norma Henthorne and her children, Heidi Richardson, Paige (Scott) Anderson, and Jay (Marissa) Henthorne. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Alex (Ryan) Campbell-Witt, Sean Campbell, Joe Richardson, Stephenie (Nick) Gualano, Gunnar Anderson, Leigh Anderson, Taylor Henthorne, Jake Henthorne, and Callie Henthorne; and great-granddaughters, Maisie Gualano and G.G. Campbell.
Visitation will be held at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Cheer will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Cheer’s adopted family would like to express their infinite gratitude to the angels at Winona Health and Sauer Health Care for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Cotter High School and to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Cheer’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.