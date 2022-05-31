Jacob, Sharon K.

Sharon K. Jacob, 67 of Goodview, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Sharon Kay was born September 24, 1954, in Winona to Joseph and Joan (Cisewski) Lane. She graduated from Stewartville High School in Stewartville, Minn. On April 24, 1976, she married Darrel D. Jacob, and he preceded her in death June 19, 1998.
Sharon was a nursing assistant and formerly employed at Sauer Health Care and Watkins Manor. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her son Dale (Dana) Jacob; two grandchildren, Makayla Jacob and Mason Jacob; three siblings, Steve Lane, Sue Starr, and Cliff Couch; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Darrel; and a brother, John Lane.
Services to remember Sharon will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
